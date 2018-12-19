Minster council votes for raises

MINSTER — Minster village employees will receive a wage increase in 2019 following Tuesday night’s meeting of the Minster Village Council.

During the Dec. 18 meeting, the council also appropriated funds to cover accounts for various departments.

Council agreed to a 3 percent across-the-board increase for village employees for 2019, following executive session.

Also, end-of-the year adjustments were made to balance the books for 2018. Council appropriated $200,000 for the Electric Department, transferred $1,000 to the Utilities Deposit Account, and council removed $200,000 from the Wastewater Treatment account.

Council also approved the November 2018 Income Tax Report of income totaling $256,396.14. Village Administrator Donald Harrod said this brings the yearly income tax total to $3,552,206.17.

A final reading awarded a $103,900 contract to Peterson Construction for the 2018 WAS Tank Mixer Replacement Project. Peterson submitted the only bid.

Council approved village invoices totaling $384,023 and receipts of $1,610,383.68.

In his report, Village Administrator Donald Harrod said village offices will be closed for the upcoming Christmas holidays, Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 and again, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

He also reported that the Parks Department, with assistance from the Public Works Department, has started to install the bases and pole supports for shade canopies at the pool. There will be three structures erected, and it was planned to have the bases and poles poured and finished this winter, so that when the pool season starts, only the covers will need to be installed.

In other action, Nicole Clune and Craig Oldiges were appointed as council representatives to the Volunteer Fire Fighters Dependent Fund.

Council agreed the next council meeting would be Jan. 15.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contibutor to the Sidney Daily News.

