Higher Learning Commission seeks public input

LIMA — The public is invited to submit comments regarding Rhodes State College prior to a comprehensive evaluation visit to the school from a team representing the Higher Learning Commission, which will take place March 25 through 26, 2019.

Comments may be submitted via email, to HLC at hlcommission.org/comment, or by mail, to Public Comments on Rhodes State College, Higher Learning Commission, 230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500, Chicago, IL 60604-1411. Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs. All comments must be received by Feb. 25, 2019.

The HLC cannot guarantee that comments received after the due date will be considered. Comments must include the name, address, and email of the person providing the comments.

Rhodes State College, formerly Lima Technical College, was established in 1971, and has been accredited by HLC since 1979.

HLC conducts comprehensive evaluations of member institutions to confirm that the institution continues to meet the criteria for accreditation, is pursuing institutional improvement, and complies with requirements set by the U.S. Department of Education.

Since the last comprehensive evaluation in 2008, Rhodes State College has been engaged in the process of self-evaluation, addressing HLC’s requirements for reaffirmation of accreditation. The peer evaluation team will visit the institution to gather evidence that the Assurance Argument — formerly “Self-Study” — is thorough and accurate. The team will recommend to HLC a continuing status for the college; following a review process, HLC itself will take the final action.

HLC is one of six accrediting agencies in the United States that provide institutional accreditation on a regional basis. Institutional accreditation evaluates an entire institution and accredits it as a whole. Other agencies provide accreditation for specific programs to reinforce the college’s commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and scholarship. HLC accredits approximately 1,100 institutions of higher education in a 19-state region.