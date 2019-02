SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.