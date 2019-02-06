Posted on by


By Jude Grieshop - For the Sidney Daily News

OSGOOD — Osgood Jolly 4-H Club will have their first meeting of the year on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in St. Nickolas Church Basement. All new members are welcome. The January meeting was cancelled due to weather conditions, For more information call Patty 419-582-2049 or Courtney 419-852-6540

• The ladies of St. Nickolas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star, are asked to mark their calendars for Saturday, March 30, for Jennne Hunt will be speaking.

• St. Nickolas has gotten new hymnals and if any parishioner wishes to have one they are located in the coat rack front entrance of church.

