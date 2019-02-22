Fort Loramie Council approves new vehicle purchases

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council discussed the town’s baseball field and the purchase of a vacuum trailer and skid loader during its regular meeting on Feb. 11.

The council passed three ordinances, with the first related to the adoption of Ohio Basic Codes, and the latter two relating to the purchase of the new vehicles.

Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance approving, adopting and enacting American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code 2019 Edition as the Code of Ordinances for the municipality of Fort Loramie. This establishes some basic administrative procedures.

Council also approved a resolution to approve the purchase of a new vacuum trailer, at a cost of $61,729.00.

A resolution authorizing both trading in the village’s current skid loader for $34,815 and purchasing a replacement for $48,315.00, for a total cost of $13,500, was passed.

In addition to the ordinance and resolutions, council also discussed a meeting with NKtelco about making a video to promote the village’s industrial park and removing an extra tile in Redskin Park.

Council also discussed when new playground equipment would be ready for assembly, and which weekend would be best for getting volunteers to help assemble it.

Council considered whether or not residents should pay for the approaches to their driveways, and decided to look into re-plating the driveway approaches and seeing if charges can be made for residents who own alleys.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

