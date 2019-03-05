Hardin-Houston sets date for kindergarten screening

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston school district will hold its kindergarten registration and screening for the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, at Hardin-Houston Local School.

Screening times are set for 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Children who will be five years old on or before August 1 will be eligible for kindergarten.

In order to prepare, the district asks that parents schedule a screening appointment as soon as possible on its website, at www.hardinhouston.org.

During registration, children will have an opportunity to meet the kindergarten teachers, as well as participate in screening for speech, hearing, vision, and developmental readiness skills.

While children are in the screening, parents will meet the principal or superintendent and school nurse.

Parents should bring a certified copy of birth certificates, along with immunization records (5 DPT, 4 Polio, 2 MMR, chickenpox, and a Hepatitis B series), as well as copies of legal documents if custody is involved.

Parents who have younger children are encouraged to find a sitter during the appointment, as they will be listening to presentations, filling out paperwork, and talking with health nurses during the time the kindergarten-aged child is being assessed.

Parents should be aware of legislation (ORC 3321.01) which mandates attendance in and successful completion of kindergarten before a child enters first grade.

This law underscores the importance of children being ready for kindergarten before they enroll. Research has shown children who turn five during the spring or summer months may be at risk in kindergarten simply because of their age.

Hardin-Houston offers an all day, every day Young Fives program that is designed to help children prepare for the rigors of the regular kindergarten classroom.

If you have a child who fits this description, we encourage you to bring him/her to screening.