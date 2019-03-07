Botkins Music Boosters to host chicken dinner

BOTKINS — The Botkins Music Boosters will host a chicken dinner on Saturday, March 16, at Botkins Local School. The meals are available for dine-in or carry-out.

Carry-out meals will be available from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and dine-in will be available from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Curbside pick-up in the bus circle is available by pre-sale only.

Tickets are $9.50 for pre-sale, and $10 at the door.

The dinner will consist of two pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, green beans, a roll, coleslaw or applesauce, and a dessert. Drinks will be provided for dine-in only.