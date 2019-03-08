Anna Drama Club to present “Footloose”

ANNA — On March 15, 16, and 17, the Anna High School Drama Club will present Anna’s 51st musical production, Footloose.

With a cast, pit, and crew of over 100 Anna High school students, this 80s rock and roll musical will transport you back to the good old days of leg warmers, huge earrings, big hair, finger-less gloves, parachute pants, and member’s only jackets.

Based on the 1984 movie, Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack who moves from Chicago, and is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he now calls home has made dancing and rock music illegal.

As he struggles to fit in, Ren faces an uphill battle to change things. With the help of his new friend, Willard Hewitt, and defiant teen Ariel Moore, he might loosen up this conservative town. But Ariel’s influential father, Reverend Shaw Moore, stands in the way.

We all remember the great eighties tunes I Need a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear it For the Boys, and name-sake Footloose. This is a show you will not want to miss.

Performances on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 are at 7 p.m. On March 17, the matinee performance will begin at 2 p.m.

All tickets are $8 and are going quickly. Please visit seatyourself.biz/anna or the Anna High School office to purchase your tickets.

The cast is as follows:

• Ren McCormack played by Luke Cantrell

• Ethel McCormack played by Emma Meyer

• Reverend Shaw Moore played by Caleb Gaier

• Vi Moore played by Madison Hockaday

• Ariel Moore played by Ashleigh Jurosic

• Rusty played by Mackensie Littlefield

• Wendy Jo played by Autumn Peterson

• Urleen played by Lizzy Witer

• Willard Hewitt played by Isaac Dodds

• Chuck Cranston played by Sam Sharp

• Cowboy Bob played by Isaiah Pleiman

• Dance Captains played by Isaiah Pleiman and Kiris Fox

• LuLu Warnicker played by Morgan Meyer

• Wes Warnicker played by Jarred Seigle

• Coach Dunbar played by Jake Kovacs

• Eleanor Dunbar played by Sierra Williams

• Lyle played by Dylan Seigle

• Travis played by Ethan Freytag

• Principal Clark played by Preston Shannon

• Betty played by Claire Bensman

• Cop played by Grant Wolters

The chorus will include Merritt Alspaugh, Bailey Althauser, Bethany Althauser, Lauren Barhorst, Molly Batchelder, Neleha Batchelder, Emily Bertke, Madi Bice, Brynn Billing, Jennifer Blackburn, Alex Bruggeman, Alicia Bunswick, Lauren Elliott, Megan Elliott, Kiris Fox, Samantha Gratz, Emily Holt, Brianna Holtzapple, Kaylie Kipp, Cameron Klopfenstein, Carly Koverman, Lexi Koverman, Kelsey Line, Samantha Martin, Lindsay McEldowney, Maddie McEldowney, Liz Michael, Andrew Millhouse, Abigail Nowlin, Briauna O’Connell, Eric Peterson, Evan Poeppelman, Kaitlin Rickert, Madison Romanowski, Hannah Shoemaker, Morgyn Shoffner, Allyna Smith, Lauren Stevens, Lily Toller, Kaia Uhlenhake, Kierstyn Williamson, Camryn Wilson, and Derek Wolters.