Lefeld named New Bremen assistant village admin

NEW BREMEN — Matt Lefeld was named to fill the new position of assistant village administrator at the New Bremen Council meeting Monday evening, March 11.

Lefeld will begin working under Village Administrator Chris Dicke at the beginning of April 2019. Before coming to work at New Bremen, Lefeld worked as a program manager for Shinn Brothers, based in Celina. Before that, he had a similar position with Access Engineering in Celina.

Lefeld received his two-year civil engineering degree from Sinclair College. He is a native of St. Henry and lives there with his wife Patty and their three children. Lefeld’s hourly wage will be $35.33. When this new position was first discussed last January, the original title was utility operations manager/asstistant village administrator. The selection committee consisted of council members Dennis Burnell and Jacob Larger, Fiscal Officer Amy Speelman, and Dicke.

In other business, council member Dennis Burnell called for a reminder to village residents that a village ordinance requires dog owners to clean up after their pets, saying he had received several complaints of dogs relieving themselves in neighbor’s yards. The council members advised that property owners can contact the village police department with complaints.

In other action, council approved a second reading of an ordinance to seek bids for engineering for a third electrical substation to be built near the Crown Equipment plant addition. Mayor Jeff Pape said it was estimated that the engineering work would cost $400,000. It was agreed the bid offering would be publicized in local newspapers.

In his report to the council, Pape said Taylor Paul had contacted him about obtaining water access to a lot at the corner of Second and Franklin streets. He said Paul is working on completing her Scout Gold Award by installing a small orchard and raised garden beds on the lot, which is owned by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Pape will contact Paul about her options and their cost.

A second reading was approved for a resolution to pay for the village’s share of the Woehrmeyer Ditch project, not to exceed $4,000.

Third and final readings were approved for two ordinances, one to allow low power carts on village streets and another to request a renewal of a 2-mill Fire and EMS renewal levy.