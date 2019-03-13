Houston Community Association continues trustee search

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is continuing its search for two trustees, as well as a janitor for the center. Anyone interested in filling either position is encouraged to attend the association’s April 3 meeting at 7 p.m.

The association is also in need of someone to chair the Shelby County Fair Food Booth for the week of July 21. Details will be given during the April 3 meeting. Volunteer workers are also needed to help work the booth during fair week. Those interested can sign up through the association.

High school seniors who plan to attend college, will graduate from Houston High School in May, and have helped at any association fundraiser dinners, the fair, pizza Fridays, or at the Fall Festival are eligible to apply for an HCA scholarship.

Visit http://www.houstonca.org to fill out an application and bring it to the April 3 meeting, or give them to Phil Cozad, Trisha Curl, Jack Curl, or Patty Cotterman.

For anyone interested in renting the building, contact Trisha Curl at 937-638-6238.