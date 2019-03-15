JC Council approves purchase of snow plow

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center is one step closer to acquiring a new snow-plowing truck.

Council passed a resolution during its March meeting authorizing Village Administrator Bruce Metz to enter into a loan contract with Peoples Federal Savings and Loan for the purchase of a 2019 Freightliner plow truck to be purchased from Stoops Freightliner of Lima, at a cost of $113,193, with the loan being paid back in five annual payments of principal and interest for each of the next five years; the interest rate is three percent.

The new plow truck will replace the International dump truck purchased in 1979.

“The new replacement truck will ensure the village is able to keep up with ever-increasing demands and that reliable equipment is available to get the job done in a timely manner,” Metz said.

In old business, council heard the second reading of a resolution approving a donation to the American Club for the Family Life Center and the Jackson Center Memorial Branch Library. If approved, the resolution will provide a $2,000 donation to the Life Center for the heating/air-conditioning replacement and $750 to be used for the new LED lighting system being installed at the library.

Metz noted the Family Life Center is a genuine asset for Jackson Center, and one that should be maintained for the good of the whole community.

“The Life Center is a clean, modern facility with a nice kitchen and clean restrooms,” Metz said. “It is available to rent for parties, reunions, and other activities, and public meetings at a very affordable cost; investing in this project is investing in our community and will benefit all who choose to use it.

The new heating system will help maintain the integrity of the structure and will last for many years to come, Metz said.

He added that the new lighting system for the library will be less expensive to operate and provide a better source of lighting.

In other business, council moved to appropriate $500 to pay for the newspaper advertising for the expansion of the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) associated with the annexation of some land on the village’s east side.

There was a small area of land that was excluded that should have received tax-abatement designation so a correction was in order to allow new home-builders the advantages already realized by those within the rest of the city limits; council gave unanimous approval for the measure.

Metz provided updates on a variety of on-going projects, noting things were going as planned and progress was being made despite problems with weather conditions.

“Overall, we are off to a great start for 2019,” Metz said. “We are on target with all the projects associated with the Airstream Inc. expansion on the west side of town; the facility’s storm line installment is moving along nicely despite the occasion heavy rainfall; and we are making progress on the electrical extension and pole-setting along Pike Street.”

Metz also commented on the new electrical substation on Jerry Drive, stating the progress is moving along nicely, with the building constructed and much of the infrastructure ready. Gravel hauling is underway at present, he added.

The next regularly scheduled Jackson Center Council meeting is set for March 25, at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Jackson Center Electrical Department employees have been working to spread gravel at the new electrical substation currently under construction in Jerry Drive in Jackson Center. The new substation will ensure a reliable, efficient source of energy for industry and all residents in the village for many years to come.

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

This writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

