Fair board welcomes new member

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board swore in a new member during its regular monthly meeting, Wednesday, March 20.

Amanda Castellanos, of Maplewood, will fill the Salem Township seat, which was vacated by Ann Langenkamp during the board’s annual reorganizational meeting in 2018.

“I’m interested in seeing what goes on behind the scenes with the fair,” Castellanos said prior to her swearing in. “My kids have been doing 4-H for a couple years, so I’m just excited to become more involved in the processing of it.

“I grew up going to the fair,” she continued. “I wasn’t in 4-H as a child because I lived within the city limits and I wasn’t able to, but I always wanted to. My cousins participated and showed cows, so I always hung out in the livestock barn.”

Castellanos is filling a three-year term.

The board briefly discussed the need to find a new secretary following the death of Jerry Schaffner earlier this month. No possible candidates were named.

A motion was passed to remove Schaffner’s name from the board’s checking account in order to insert a new name in his place. According to executive committee member Gene Schulze, the board has a dual signature check issuance system, requiring two signatures on each check. As it stood, those signatures were Schulze’s and Schaffner’s.

A motion was then passed to add executive committee member Jeremy Reese’s name to replace Schaffner’s.

Bill Clark was nominated for a records keeper position, effective while the secretary position is open.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed the need for sponsors.

• Approved bills to be paid for the month of March, including a $1,148.54 bill to Lochard Inc. for heating repair in the main restroom on the fairgrounds.

• Discussed dedicating this year’s fair book to Barb Heilers, the long-time treasurer who passed away last year; it was decided next year’s fair book cover would be dedicated to Schaffner.

• Discussed including a remembrance page in the fair book in memoriam of Schaffner.

• Heard from Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger regarding the purchase of trash bags and tables for the fairgrounds, in bulk.

• Discussed the Ohio Fair Managers Association Districts 1 and 2 spring meeting in Bowling Green next month.

• Discussed the availability of renting “the Shack” building on the fairgrounds, west of the booth building, to an outside business for the fair; any interested parties may contact the board. Businesses must be a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation and must have a food menu approved by the board. The 2019 rental price is $1,480.

• Heard from OSU 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Cassie Dietrich regarding the amount of money received by the junior fair board thus far in honor of Schaffner, as requested in his obituary in lieu of flowers. Dietrich said the running total is currently between $1,300 and $1,400, and that a special project in honor of Schaffner will be planned and executed with the money.

