Fort Loramie drama club to present ‘Puss ‘N Boots’

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie High School Drama Club is presenting “Puss ‘N Boots, A Tale of a Tail,” by Steph Defarie, beginning on Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Shows will also be held on Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, starting at 6:30 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Romance, ogres, cats, and kings get tangled in the pursuit of staying true to one’s heart in this tale of charm, wit, and dazzling entertainment. Will is no more than a poor mill boy, but soon finds himself caught in the throes of adventure upon meeting a plucky princess and a talking, clever cat. Amidst the flurry of fur and secrets lies the question, “What will we sacrifice to pursue our dreams?”

The cast list is as follows:

• Director: Jennifer Paulus

• Assistant directors: James Scheer and Rebecka Stricker

• Volunteer assistant director: Emily Holdeheide

• Set design and construction: Ted Bornhorst

• Narrator: Whitney Timmerman

• Whiskers cat: Danielle Wendeln

• Tuffy cat: Savannah Henning

• Tigger cat: Sierra Henning

• Miller: Nathan Hess

• Jacob: Adam Keller

• Will: Isaiah Scheer

• Royal page #1: Aliya Hoelscher

• Royal page #2: Whitney Timmerman

• Fluffkin: Maddison Lessing

• Princess Philomena: Lydia Stricker

• King Ferdinand: Kaden Mescher

• Nursie: Alana Stricker

• Queen: Jade Laux

• The Ogre “Snot:” Luke Geise

• Minion # 1: Ashlee Hess

• Minion # 2: Jade Laux

• Minion # 3: Jo Meyer

• Doctor Broccoli: Dani Paulus

• Puss: Brittany Wehrman

• Stage manager: Cole Pence

• Curtain: Jared Rodeheffer

• Stage crew: Andrea Rodeheffer

• Stage crew: Anna Detrick