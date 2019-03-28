Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held Saturday, April 6. The drive begins at 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper, and cardboard. These item can be tied up, in paper bags or in cardboard boxes. In case of bad weather cancellations are aired on WCSM or their website. You can call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns

• Osgood Life Squad is sponsoring a dance on Saturday, April 6. The band Nightfall will provide the music starting at 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. You can also purchase raffle tickets that have 80 prizes to be given away.

• Osgood Fire Company are having their annual chicken soup on April 14. Serving of chicken and bean soup. sandwiches and baked goodies are available for your donation. You may purchase raffle tickets with 56 prizes to be given away.