Sidney Alive to host Kentucky Derby event

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will host its second annual “Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square” on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to get a little taste of the real Kentucky Derby, locally, while enjoying all the big hats, bow ties, southern fare, and bourbon mint juleps.

A local celebrity race around the square will also take place.

The Kentucky Derby Affair is sponsored by the City of Sidney, Emerson Climate Technologies, and Wilson Health.

For more information, visit the Sidney Alive Facebook page, or contact SA by email, at office@sidneyalive.org, or by phone, at 937-658-6945.