Junior High Honors Band performs in Botkins

The Shelby County Junior High Honors Band performs at the Botkins Athletic Complex, Sunday, April 7. Led by guest conductor Chas Myers, the band performed four songs, including “Big Sky Roundup” and “As Twilight Falls,” by Robert Sheldon; “Colliding Visions,” by Brian Balmages; and “Armory,” by Randall Standridge.

