Minster Council moves forward with sewer project

MINSTER – In a special Minster Village Council meeting earlier this month, a major sewer project was approved, as well as a 10-year note to finance a new village land purchase.

Council approved the third and final reading to award a $2,607,000 contract to Helms and Sons Excavating of Findlay for the 2019 Second Street Improvement Project. The project will replace sanitary sewers, waterlines, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks between Garfield and Canal streets. Property owners will be assessed for a portion of the work.

Council also suspended the three reading rule and accepted a bid for a 10-year, $1.5 million note from Osgood Bank. The interest rate will be 2.05 percent. The money will be used for the purchase of 120 acres of land for future development purchased from Berger Family Farms Limited. Located east of town off state Route 119, the cost is $12,000 per acre.

Village Administrator Donald Harrod said there are no current plans for development of the land as an industrial park. Instead, they may opt to use the land for future trade purposes.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.