Minster BOE receives renovation update

MINSTER — Decisions on high school renovations and recognition of student achievement were topics at the April 15 Minster Board of Education meeting.

After Brad Garmann of Garmann Miller and Associates updated the board on the $10.3 million junior/senior high building renovation project, a decision was made to spend approximately $187,000 in contingency money on updates to the main entry, outdoor student dining area, a new band room exit door, and replacement of the storm sewer in the west parking lot.

Superintendent Brenda Boecke said these projects were all bid on as alternates last March when the project estimates came in. Garmann Miller will re-submit for updated bids to make sure all the projects approved last fall will still be within the contingency fund budget.

Several students and one faculty member was recognized by the board for their achievement.

Madeline Magoto, daughter of Jeremy and Jessie Magoto, received the Franklin B. Walter award for Auglaize County at an April 3 dinner held at Wapakoneta High School. Magoto said at the event that her most influential teacher in their school career was her mother, Jessie Magoto, high school English teacher.

Magoto plans to major in political science at The United States Military Academy West Point.

Seven students were FFA State Degree recipients, including Shawn Barhorst, son of Jason and Angie Barhorst; Faith Hagelberger, daughter of John Hagelberger and Julie Bice; Jacob Larger, son of Marc and Amy Larger; Logan Lazier, son of Amber Sommer; Spencer Prenger, son of Steve and Teresa Prenger; Jarod Schulze, son of Michael and Sandra Schulze; and Grant Wendeln, son of Tom and Rose Wendeln.

The board also recognized high school girls basketball coach Mike Wiss for being named MAC Coach of the Year, and Ivy Wolf as MAC Player of the Year, First Team ALL Ohio.

The board congratulated the 2019 girls basketball team on their state championship in Division IV, the fourth in school history.

Boecke said the board accepted, with sincere thanks, $2,000 from Area Energy and Electric for the FFA equipment fund, and $2,000 from the Service Club to go to the athletic department for new team chairs.

Elementary Principal Leanne Keller said that Xavier Kitzmiller was named the third quarter Spirit Stick recipient. She also said 66 students are expected for kindergarten next year.

Keller updated the board on the schedule changes designed to increase English language arts time in grades three through six.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman said the Workers’ Compensation School Safety Grant was received and the board approved the use of the grant funds for new key fobs and security cameras at the elementary school.

The board approved Boecke’s recommendation of the college credit plus agreement with UNOH. Boecke also reported on adoption of new, revised and replaced policies through NEOLA.

In personnel recommendations, the board approved the request for unpaid leave from Lynne Heitbrink; and a limited one-year contract for Brad Stricker as groundskeeper, Becky Baumer as junior high girls track, and Tim Thien as boys track volunteer.

The board went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee and for the purchase of property for public purpose, the sale of property at competitive bidding or the sale or disposition of unneeded, obsolete or unfit-for-use property, with no action taken.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for May 20, at 8 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

