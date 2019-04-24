Claypool, Maier to be honored at open house

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School’s Board of Education announced during its regular meeting, April 15, that an open house to honor both retiring Superintendent Larry Claypool and incoming Superintendent Ryan Maier will be held, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the school commons. The board encourages the public to attend.

The board also approved the acceptance of 10 donations, including one anonymous donation of $1,000, to go toward the FFA scholarship; a $20 donation from Michael’s Mowers, to go toward the FCCLA Blanket Project; $25 from Meyer’s Garage, to go toward the FCCLA Blanket Project; $1,720 from the Bonnie Wenrick Memorial, to go toward the press box fund; $640 from the Ruth E. Heins Memorial, to go toward athletics; $500 from Barri Grandey, to go toward the board scholarship; and four donations of $300 from Jason Shaffer, Bill Clark, Christine Helman, and Joel Knouff, each to go toward the board scholarship.

In other business, the board:

• Approved employment of Jill York as spring play director, retroactively, for the 2018-2019 school year, at a salary of $507.15.

• Approved the dates of June 3 through 7 for junior high summer school classes, at a rate of $50 per student.

• Approved employment of Jenni Paulus and Scott Bayless as summer school teachers, at a rate of $20 per hour.

• Approved students for graduation from the Houston High School class of 2019, pending completion of all local and state requirements.

• Approved dates for youth volleyball as May 20 through 22; girls basketball as May 28 through 31; and boys basketball as May 21 through 24.

• Approved the service agreement with Jefferson County ESC for VLA services, effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

• Approved the service agreement with Waibel Energy Systems from April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2022.

• Approved employment of Jane Borchers, Alisha Eichhorn, Lisa Koesters, Amy Makela, Tammy Vondenhuevel, and Andrea Wintrow, each for five-year limited contracts.

• Approved employment of Donna Long and Haley Slonkosky for three-year limited contracts.

• Approved employment of Leslie Heintz for a one-year limited contract.

• Approved employment of Misty Gibson, secretarial, for a two-year contract.

• Approved employment of Beulah Clark, Chastity Crowder, Stephanie Duncum, Terry Ewing, Nicole Hartings, Sarah Hembree, Joan Lichtenberg, Sara Mowery, Peggy Roeth, and Jackie Selover, all ES instructional aides, for one-year contracts on an as-needed basis.

• Approved employment of Carol Couchot and Belinda Hoelscher, as transportational aides, for one-year contracts on an as-needed basis.

• Approved employment of Karen Ballou, Donna Feight, Karen Hardin, Belinda Hoelscher, and Janis Ryan, as cooks, for one-year contracts on an as-needed basis.

• Approved employment of Julie Adams, Dustin Meyer, Elizabeth Schrubb, and Lisa Ventura-Pickering, as bus drivers, for one-year contracts on an as-needed basis.

• Approved employment of Karen Hardin, custodial, for a one-year contract on an as-needed basis.

• Approved employment of Danielle Francis, as an intervention specialist, for the 2019-2020 school year, contingent upon successful background check and proper certification, at a salary of $38,392.89.

• Approved several changes/updates to school board policy.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.