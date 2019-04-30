Botkins to host ‘galaxy’ prom events

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School will host its 2019 prom events on Saturday, May 4, from 8 to 11 p.m., at the Botkins Athletic Complex. The theme for the evening is “galaxy.”

A promenade will be held just prior to the dance, at 7:45 p.m., with the crowning of the king and queen taking place at 8.

An after-prom event will be held, from midnight to 3 a.m., at the Minster Bowling Alley

Candidates for queen include Taira Greve, daughter of Earl and Terri Greve; Aliya Jones, daughter of David and Denise Jones; Lindsey Okuley, daughter of David and Karen Okuley; and Neveah Parks, daughter of Chris Parks.

Candidates for king include Evan Aufderhaar, son of Brad and Joy Aufderhaar; Nick Fischio, son of Richard and Lorraine Fischio; Logan Johnson, son of James and Marci Johnson; and Bryce Metz, son of Jeff and Andrea Metz.