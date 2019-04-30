Jackson Center to hold ‘City of Lights’ prom event

JACKSON CENTER — The 2019 Jackson Center junior/senior prom will be held at The Oaks Club on Saturday, May 4.

The theme for this year’s event, “City of Lights,” will be decorated in white, plum, and silver, with a chandelier suspended over the dance floor.

Dinner, catered by The Spot, will be served at 7 p.m. Crowning of the queen and king will take place at 8, followed by the dance with music, hosted by DJs from F1 Sound.

Following the dance, parents of the junior class will host an after-prom event at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, from midnight to 3 a.m.

Candidates for king include TJ Esser, son of Brad and Candee Esser; Trent Platfoot, son of Jason and April Platfoot; and Zachary Welly, son of Corey Welly and Andrea and Jim Kirtley.

Candidates for queen include Riley Jackson, daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson; Raquel Kessler, daughter of Dean and Christina Kessler; and Chloe Reese, daughter of Quentin and Lisa Reese.