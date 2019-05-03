Library to host used book sale

SIDNEY — Amos Memorial Public Library will sponsor a used book sale, beginning Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The book sale is now held twice per year and is located at the Amos Library, 230 E. North St., in the lower level meeting room.

The sale will offer thousands of books and many other items. Hardback books can be purchased for a donation of 50 cents, while children’s books and paperbacks are just 25 cents each.

In addition, there will be CDs, music cassettes, videos, and audio books available.

Items in the sale are withdrawals from the library collection or have been donated and do not have a place in the library’s current collection needs. Donations received during the sale will be used to purchase more books and other materials for the library.

For more information, please contact Shelby County Libraries at 937-492-8354 or peggyn@woh.rr.com.