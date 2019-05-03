Brukner Nature Center to offer summer day camps

TROY — Brukner Nature Center has announced its summer day camp opportunities for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Camps are offered two different weeks, with half or full-day options available.

Registration is now open. Fees are on a per week basis. The full day camp, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $125 for BNC members, and $150 for non-members. The half day option, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is $75 for BNC members, and $100 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration, with cash or check only, and includes a camp give-away item.

Each day of BNC’s week-long summer day camps is filled with encounters with live wildlife, adventurous hikes, engaging games, among other activities.

“Wild Wings” summer day camp will run from June 17 through 21. Children attending this camp will have the opportunity to explore Ohio’s flying creatures and the habitats they live in.

“Wildlife Mysteries” summer day camp will run from July 8 through 12. Children attending this camp will have the chance to hike the woods in search of animals hiding with camouflage, capture insects that can transform through metamorphosis, meet animals with senses that are much better than our own, and wade through the creek full of amazing creatures.

For kids entering grades sixth through twelfth, a special one day “Stillwater Adventure” River Float is planned for Tuesday, July 2, and also on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (one date per person).

Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because of its location next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species.

Those in attendance for the river float will get the chance to explore the river while tubing from the center’s main building to the River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road.

Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more.

River float registration is currently open. The fee is $25 for BNC members, or $35 for non-members, and includes lunch. Payment is due at registration (cash or check only).

For more information, visit the BNC website at bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493.