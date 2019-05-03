Bornhorst participates in UF theater production

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the theatre production, “The Devised Project.” Fort Loramie native Sara Bornhorst served as a props assistant.

“The Devised Project,” is a production that was created entirely from scratch by an ensemble of students and guest director Ben Gougeon of New York City. Using an intensive and condensed rehearsal process, the play consisted of movement, ensemble, and visual elements. There was discussion after each performance to review the creative process.