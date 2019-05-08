‘Rock Piqua’ changes location, announces line up

PIQUA — The 2019 Rock Piqua Concert Series is bound to be a high-energy affair, but this year, it will have to relocate from Lock Nine Park to Canal Place, next to Winans Coffee and Chocolate and behind the 300-block of North Main Street.

The relocation is due to the city’s investment in Lock Nine Park that will take at least a year to complete, but that won’t stop Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua from bringing the community some of the best bands in the region.

This year’s series will feature Zack Attack on Saturday, June 15, Eric Sowers Band on Saturday, July 20, and Brother Believe Me on Saturday, August 17, with all concerts starting at 8 p.m.

Featuring Zack Fresh, Zack-a-delic, Zack-a-licious and Zacky Zack, Zack Attack is Dayton’s over the top party band playing hits from the 80s, 90s and today.

“Last year, we had Zack Attack, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate and we just weren’t happy with the turn out for their concert,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “These guys are really amazing and put on one of the most high energy shows of any band we’ve had. I really can’t wait to have them perform for the community again, and we’re already getting great feedback about them coming back on Facebook.”

Following Zack Attack in July will be Eric Sowers Band. Hailing from Sycamore, a small dot on the map, country rocker Eric Sowers started at the age of 18 with his first guitar. Sowers is now one of the fastest rising stars in the country scene in Ohio and continues to gain ground in Nashville and across the United States.

Rock Piqua will conclude with another fan favorite from years past, Brother Believe Me. “Great vocals,” “awesome song selection,” “memorable crowd interaction,” and most importantly “fun,” are just a few of the phrases heard from Brother Believe Me’s fan base.

Hailing from Lima and Cleveland, Brother Believe Me is fronted by Jon Drake, with Jason Wheeler on guitar, Brian Carpenter on the drums, and Chris Brokamp on bass. The party rock anthems of Brother Believe Me are sure to get the audience up and dancing in no time.

Rock Piqua is a free event for the community, in part through the generous support of Unity National Bank, The French Oil Mill Machinery Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Polysource, Edison State College, Emerson Climate Technologies, Premier Health Partners, and the Vectren Foundation.

All concerts will start at 8 p.m. and feature a different food truck.