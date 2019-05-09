Minster Council moves forward with street, sewer project

MINSTER – At their recent meeting, Minster Village Council passed a resolution to enter into a contract for an inspector to oversee the upcoming Northeast Sanitary Sewer/Second Street project.

Council also agreed to look into possible consolidation of fire and emergency services with surrounding communities.

Village Administrator Don Harrod said CTL Engineering could provide an inspector who would oversee the construction of the $2,607,000 sewer project by Helms and Sons Excavating of Findlay.

Harrod said the full time contract would cover 21 weeks of work at a cost of $74,000.

In new business, council approved a motion to enter into a partnership with New Bremen and Jackson and German townships to request proposals for a fire and emergency medical services study.

Harrod said that it is getting harder and harder to find volunteers. The study would examine whether consolidation of the four services would be feasible, what would be involved, and what barriers existed.

He said this would be a lengthy process but he felt the study must be done.

Council also approved an ordinance to charge off peak electric rates for recreational purposes for a local golf course. Harrod said that Arrowhead Golf Course reported that the village’s bill was higher than what former provider DP&L had charged because the company had charged off peak-rates.

Harrod said this involves a private well.

Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to establish a no parking zone along Cleveland Street at the Precision Strip parking lot.

Harrod said they wanted to establish a 20-foot no parking zone on either side of the parking lot entrance to assure proper sight clearance for those leaving the lot.

In his report to council, Harrod said that the gas line work along Second Street was completed and Helms and Sons was expected to begin work yet this week.

He also said the municipal swimming pool will open on Monday, May 27, at 1 p.m. Season passes will be on sale May 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, and 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Problems with well number six, east of ball diamond five, in Four Seasons Park have prompted Harrod to have Quinter Well Drilling pull the pump to repair the problem.

Bids to paint the Ohio Street water tower were found to be too high, with the lowest bid being $149,000. Harrod said since it was estimated the cost would be around $77,000 it would be necessary to reopen the bidding process.

He said the bids were higher because the project required full enclosure of the tower to avoid paint damage to surrounding properties and vehicles.

Council also approved a resolution to adopt the Auglaize County Natural Hazard Remediation Plan, which will allow the village to apply for federal financial assistance.

Harrod said the village has needed that assistance in the past when dealing with damages from an ice storm and high winds.

Council also approved a contract with Thomas Guillozet as the village’s mayor’s court magistrate. Harrod said the magistrate would address any disputes.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

