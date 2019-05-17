Senior Center to host spring dance

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its May Spring Dance on Friday, May 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Center, 304 W. South Ave.

The dance is open to the public. Tickets are $5 for Senior Center members, and $7 for non-members, and will be available at the door.

The event will include snacks, beverages, gifts, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle. The music of Bill Corfield will be featured throughout the evening.

Sponsors for the evening, along with the Senior Center, include Sidney Care Center, and Shelby Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.