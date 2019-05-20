‘Twinkle Star Dancers’ perform at Elmwood

Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen welcomed the “Twinkle Star Dancers” from Boyd Dance Studios, in New Bremen. Elmwood residents gathered in the facility’s “Cardinal Corner” to watch over 30 young dancers perform. The dancers ranged in age from 2 1/2 years to five years old.

Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen welcomed the “Twinkle Star Dancers” from Boyd Dance Studios, in New Bremen. Elmwood residents gathered in the facility’s “Cardinal Corner” to watch over 30 young dancers perform. The dancers ranged in age from 2 1/2 years to five years old. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_TwinkleDancers.jpg Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen welcomed the “Twinkle Star Dancers” from Boyd Dance Studios, in New Bremen. Elmwood residents gathered in the facility’s “Cardinal Corner” to watch over 30 young dancers perform. The dancers ranged in age from 2 1/2 years to five years old. Courtesy photo.