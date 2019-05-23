Dayton Philharmonic to present Mozart and Mahler

DAYTON — On Friday, June 7, 2019, and Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 8 p.m., in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present the eighth and final concert in the 2018-2019 Premier Health Masterworks Series, “Mozart and Mahler.”

The spotlight shines in this concert on DPO Principal Bassoonist Rachael Young. Young is the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Endowed Young Classical Artist for this performance. DPAA’s Innovation Partner for the 2018-2019 Vistas Season is DP&L Foundation—Powering Innovation in the Performing Arts.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center, Maestro Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present the final 2018-2019 Demirjian/Graeter’s Sundae Classics Concert entitled, “Mahler: Symphony No. 1.”

The afternoon concludes with a casual Q&A in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, along with an Ice Cream Social with a free scoop of Graeter’s.

The practice of presenting works by Mozart and Mahler on one program is a favorite of orchestras the world over. The combination creates pure magic. Gustav Mahler held an abiding affection for the great Salzburg-born composer Mozart. As a conductor, Mahler strongly advocated for Mozart’s operas. As a composer, he set the pattern, arguably, for the 20th-century trend of Mozartean neo-Classicism with his Fourth Symphony. As a man, he worshipped Mozart, whispering his name—Mozartl (“little Mozart”)—with his dying breath.

Rachael Young is Principal Bassoonist of the DPO, a position she has previously held with the Springfield Symphony, Kentucky Symphony, and Symphony of Southeast Texas. She is also Principal Bassoonist of the Shippensburg Festival Orchestra and a member of the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. She has maintained an active and varied orchestral career, holding positions or performing with the orchestras of Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Columbus, Charlotte, Alabama, and Louisville, as well as the Chicago Sinfonietta and many others.

She won the silver medal at the 2008 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, has performed at the Kennedy Center, and was invited as a fellow to the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. She also received the John Celentano Award for Excellence in Chamber Music from the Eastman School of Music. Rachael is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s Masterworks Concerts, Mozart and Mahler, and for Sunday’s Sundae Classics Concert, “Mahler: Symphony No. 1,” begin at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage, 937-228-3630, or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

Senior, teacher and student discounts are available for both concerts at the box office. For more information or to order subscriptions, including flexible subscription types that include performances by Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera and Dayton Ballet, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.