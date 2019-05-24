Sororities celebrate 85th anniversary of Beta Sigma Phi

PIQUA — Thirty-five women recently joined together to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. Sorority sisters from Piqua, Troy, and Sidney met at the Piqua YWCA.

The members of Piqua’s Precepter Epsilon Kappa chapter hosted the event, which began with a meet-and-greet that included a mixer activity. Tom Kiser of TK’s Fixins catered a buffet.

After dinner, a short meeting was held followed by a celebration, including games and other entertainment, along with the awarding of a gift basket prepared by Rita Ash.

Chapters attending were Troy’s Alpha Sigma, Laureate Alpha 26 Xi and Beta Phi Master, Sidney’s Beta Lamda Master and Piqua’s Precepter Epsilon Kappa.