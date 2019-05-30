American Legion Scheer Post to host blood drive

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Sons of the American Legion will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive, Tuesday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the American Legion Scheer Post, 627 E. College St, Jackson Center.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign features the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” t-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The “My Courage Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through June. 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.