Stemen to speak at YWCA luncheon

PIQUA — Tricia Stemen, recovery activities facilitator for SafeHaven, is the featured speaker for the YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Wednesday, June 12.

The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon. The price for lunch is $7 per person.

SafeHaven, Inc., located at 633 N. Wayne St., in Piqua, provides a second home for those in need of mental health support.

“We plan structured days of free support groups, education classes, fun activities, free daily lunches and free transportation to and from their services,” said Stemen. “SafeHaven also offers a payeeship program where we help our mental health consumers pay their bills if they are unable to keep track of their bills themselves.”

Stemen studied law enforcement in college and has spent approximately 14 years in the social work field.

“It was a learning process for me when I entered this field. The clients are really living in crisis all the time,” she said. “We are fortunate to have a SafeHaven facility in Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties available to help with their needs.”

SafeHaven serves approximately 65 people a day at their Piqua location. Recently, 23 of their mental health consumers went on a camping trip due to a grant Stemen received.

“That experience was one of the best experiences in my life,” she said. “It was humbling to go on a camping trip with a number of people who had never had the opportunity to do so before.”

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA, at 937-773-6626, by Monday, June 10.

A UVMC nurse will be available, from 10:15 to 11 a.m., for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicap accessible.