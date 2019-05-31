Summer reading programs begin across county

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries is offering summer reading programs for all ages. Registration began on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at all Shelby County Libraries with locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. The programs run through July 24.

The Children’s Summer Library Program is designed for children from birth to fifth grade. This year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories,” encourages participants to explore outer space and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Readers will receive a free book and several other incentive prizes including galaxy slime, an alien toy, and an admission ticket to the Armstrong Air & Space Museum when they track their reading and activity progress.

Participants may also enter to win one of many grand prize baskets, which include Kings Island, Columbus Zoo, SkyZone, and Newport Aquarium tickets.

As part of the Summer Library Program, the library will also host many programs and fun activities for each age group. Some of this year’s special activities include a Pluto Pity Party, a Star Wars program, a portable planetarium, and a Moon Party with special guest magician Magic Nate.

A detailed calendar will be provided at the time of sign-up with dates and times for all programs. Children are able to sign up during regular library hours. The Summer Library Program is a free program for the public.

The Teen Summer Library Program is for any teen in grades six through 12. The theme for this year is “A Universe of Stories!”

Teens can read, attend a program, or participate in other fun activities, such as designing a bookmark or creating their own planet, to earn raffle tickets for a chance to win a telescope, bike, Kings Island tickets, and many other prizes.

Some of this year’s programs include Khan Academy, which involves animation and drawing through coding, an Alien Abduction Breakout Challenge, and Teen Thursdays with snacks, video games, crafts, board games, and more.

Calendars with additional program information are available at the library.

Adults, ages 18 years and older, are encouraged to join in the fun, and those wishing to participate simply need to request a card when checking out materials.

For every five books, eBooks, or audiobooks read or listened to, their name is entered into a drawing for some great prizes that include an iPad, Four Cincinnati Reds tickets, Cosi tickets, Cincinnati Zoo tickets, Columbus Museum of Art tickets, African Safari V.I.P. passes for up to eight people, Annie Oakley GARST Museum tickets, WACO Air Museum Family Membership plus one airplane ride, Dayton Art Institute tickets, and much more.

For additional information, call the Shelby County Libraries location nearest you: Anna, 394-2761; Botkins, 693-6671; Fort Loramie, 295-3155; Jackson Center, 596-5300; Russia, 526-4300; or Sidney, 492-8354. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us to see the activity calendar for all locations.