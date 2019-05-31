Meyer inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma

CINCINNATI — Andrea Meyer, of Fort Loramie, was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, an honorary college athletic society which recognizes high academic achievement, exemplary character, and positive attitude in sport letter winners at the collegiate level.

Inductees into Chi Alpha Sigma exhibit hard work and success both in the classroom and on the field. They have received a varsity letter in their sport, achieved junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full-time semester, and earned a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade point average.

The student-athletes were honored during the Mount’s 2019 Celebration of Teaching and Learning, held this past April.