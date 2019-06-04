The traveling banner

Members of the Botkins High School Cross Country team carry the Shelby County Bicentennial flag during a run to Botkins from Jackson Center’s Community Days, Sunday, June 2. The flag will be on display this weekend at the Botkins Carousel and will travel to all the local festivals this summer.

Members of the Botkins High School Cross Country team carry the Shelby County Bicentennial flag during a run to Botkins from Jackson Center’s Community Days, Sunday, June 2. The flag will be on display this weekend at the Botkins Carousel and will travel to all the local festivals this summer. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Banner.jpg Members of the Botkins High School Cross Country team carry the Shelby County Bicentennial flag during a run to Botkins from Jackson Center’s Community Days, Sunday, June 2. The flag will be on display this weekend at the Botkins Carousel and will travel to all the local festivals this summer. Courtesy photo.