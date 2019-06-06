Cardboard artist to speak in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The 2019 Celebration Committee will host a visit by corrugated cardboard artist Mark Langan, on June 11 and 12, in Wapakoneta, partnering with Riverside Art Center and the Auglaize County Public District Library.

On Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Riverside, W. Auglaize St., Langan will speak about his work, his inspiration, and processes, and then lead attendees in a “try it yourself” session with a moon theme. Light refreshments will be served.

On Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m., at the Wapakoneta Library, 203 Perry St., Langan will present a similar program, geared for children aged 5 through 12. Both programs are free and open to the public; registration is required for the library program only (call the Wapakoneta library, 419-738-2921).

Langan’s appearance is made possible through the support of Pratt Industries.