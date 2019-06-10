Poultry Days announces Miss Chick contestants

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days, Inc. has announced the six contestants vying for the title of Miss Chick 2019.

The contest, sponsored by U.S. Bank, will take place June 14 and 15, 2019, beginning with personal interviews at noon on Friday, June 14, and the onstage interview beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, in the old VHS High School Gymnasium.

The contestants include Larissa Jones, daughter of Sarah Didier, sponsored by Didier Home and Hardware; Zoey Berger, daughter of Kevin and Kelli Berger, sponsored by Versailles Cheerleaders; Alisha Rismiller, daughter of Brian and Amy Rismiller, sponsored by Canine Capers; Grace Carman, daughter of Amy and Robert Carman, sponsored by Towne and Country Players; Courtney Batten, daughter of Chris and Suzanne Batten, sponsored by Versailles FFA; and Hannah Berry, daughter of Ryan and Mindy Berry, sponsored by David Menning DDS.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis:

• Appearance — 25 percent

• Clothing — 25 percent

• Poise, ability to speak, platform presence — 25 percent

• Personal Interview — 25 percent

After 68 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign, acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals.

The court members have also participated in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as their own philanthropy event, Confident Chicks Night.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the 2019 court will also enjoy the largest cash prize offered in the contest’s history.

The chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown, and $1,000 for herself. The first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400, and the second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.