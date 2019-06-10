Shelby County Democratic Women awards grant

SIDNEY — The Democratic Women Organization of Shelby County has announced Caroline Nuss as the winner of the $500 Shelby County Democratic Women Award grant.

Nuss, daughter of Michael Nuss, is a graduate of Sidney High School, and is currently attending Miami University in Oxford. Nuss is studying speech pathology.

Nuss participates in the National Student Speech, Language, and Hearing Association, and serves as chairperson of the fundraising committee. She also participates in the National Honor Society and tutors students with learning disabilities.

The money for this award grant is supported through the volunteer work of the members of the Shelby County Democratic Women. President Virginia Thompson said she is hopeful that this grant will continue as an annual award.

To be eligible to apply for this grant, a student much be a graduate of a Shelby County School and must have successfully completed the first year of college.

There are no political preference questions on the application.

For more information, contact J. Kathryn Lukey, at 937-658-2032, or mail a request for information to 392 Ironwood Drive, Sidney.