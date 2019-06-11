Ron & Nita’s to host blood drive

SIDNEY — Ron & Nita’s Shoe & Clothing Store will help boost the summer blood supply with a community blood drive, Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 134 S. Main St., Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign features the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” t-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The “My Courage Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through June. 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.