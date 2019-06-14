NK Council approves beer sales for July 4 event

NEW KNOXVILLE — Beer sales were approved for the upcoming New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration during the meeting of the village council on Wednesday.

Independence Celebration Days beer sales will run from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be beer sales at the softball tournament.

Mayor Keith Lefflel reminded council that the ongoing Route 29 repaving project will come into town this weekend and parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, while the current pavement is ground down and removed. The repaving is expected to be completed by June 28.

In other action, council approved a third and final reading of a resolution adopting the Auglaize County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The next council meeting will be Wednesday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m.