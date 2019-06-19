Jennings, Dunson join Realty 2000

SIDNEY — Realty 2000 Group Inc., of Sidney, has recently welcomed two new employees.

Amy Jennings and Jackie Dunson, both of Sidney, have joined as real estate agents.

Jennings, a graduate of Brookville High School, attended Sinclair Community College. She is married to her husband, Jim, and they have two daughters, Mackenzie and Madelyn.

Jennings will soon be celebrating 20 years of service as an office clerk with the Sidney Police Department. She obtained her real estate license certificate from Hondros College in May of 2019.

Jennings can be reached at the office, at 937-492-8055.

Dunson, a graduate of Lehman High School, earned a finance degree from Edison State Community College. She recently obtained her real estate license from Edison, as well.

Dunson will be celebrating 20 years with the Shelby County Engineers Office this fall.

Dunson can be reached at 937-492-8672.