Civic Band to perform during July 4 celebration

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform its “America Celebrates” concert at the July 4 fireworks display in Sidney.

The band will play before and during the fireworks, with music beginning at 9 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m. The band will be on the Sidney High School tennis courts, and the audience may bring their lawn chairs to the courts as well.

“You will not be disappointed in tonight’s concert,” said Civic Band conductor, Phil Chilcote. “We were honored when asked by the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee to provide music before and during the fireworks, celebrating both our county and our country.”

Selections before the fireworks include, “Hail to the Fleet,” “Celebrate,” “Hogan’s Heroes March,” “Rock Around the Clock,” “The Good Old USA,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” “America the Beautiful,” and “American Civil War Fantasy.”

During the fireworks, the band will play a variety of American marches. In case of rain on Thursday, the fireworks and concert will be moved to Friday, July 5.

As always, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the event; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts.

Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winner of our random drawing trivia question. In case of rain on July 5, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.