OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held on Saturday, September 5. Starting at 9 a.m.until 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper, and cardboard. These items place in either paper sacks, tied up or in cardboard boxes. Cancellations are aired on WCSM 96.7 FM or call Jude at 419-582-6035 for any questions or concerns.

• Osgood Fire and Rescue Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. All are welcome. Sandwiches will be served after the meeting.