Hearing health talk set

TROY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, will present a free talk by Dr. Stacy Roberts, “Hearing Health,” Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. county Road 25A, Troy.

Roberts attended the Ohio State University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Arts in speech and hearing science and her Doctorate of Audiology. Roberts completed her doctoral externship at the James H. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida. During her time at the VA, she not only provided hearing healthcare for veterans and their families, but also participated on an interdisciplinary team addressing traumatic brain injury in active-duty service members. Roberts returned to her home state in 2013 and prior to joining Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, worked locally at a private practice focusing on diagnostics, hearing aids, assistive listening devices and aural rehabilitation. Roberts is licensed by the State of Ohio Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call 937-440-7663.