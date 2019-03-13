New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club to host blood screening

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club will be hosting their 30th annual Blood Testing Clinics on March 16 and 30.

The blood draw and testing is conducted by Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. Lab reports are mailed directly to the participant.

A blood screening clinic will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. on March 16 in the New Knoxville School multipurpose room, and on March 30 in the New Bremen High School commons.

Free refreshments and blood pressure screenings will be available. The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office will be onsite to take your expired, unused medications as part of the drug take-back program.

A variety of blood tests will be available at nominal fees as follows:

• Chemistry Health Panel: $40 (Includes lipid, CBC, glucose, electrolytes, iron, cholesterol — over 30 tests total; 12-hour fast required for the CHP test)

• PSA screening: $40 (Males only)

• Thyroid screening: $45 (Ultrasensitive — TSH and Free T4)

• C-Reactive Protein: $25 (Cardiovascular indicator)

• Hgb A1C: $25 (Indicates average amount of blood glucose)

• Vitamin D: $30 (Essential for strong bones)

No pre-registration is required.

For more information on this event, contact Jenni Miller, community outreach coordinator, at 419-394-6132 or jenmiller@jtdmh.org.