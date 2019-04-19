HealthPath awards grants

CINCINNATI — The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio (HealthPath) recently awarded $112,000 in grants to 14 organizations dedicated to improving community health in western Ohio.

The grants are part of HealthPath’s Community Connections initiative, which awarded 20 grants this year totaling $160,000 to Ohio nonprofit organizations. The grants offer general operating support of $8,000 over two years or $4,000 per year.

“All Ohioans, regardless of their status, wealth, or circumstances should have the ongoing opportunity to achieve their fullest health potential,” said Eric DeWald, president of HealthPath. “The Community Connections initiative is designed to do just that by truly focusing on Ohioans and tackling the health issues most important to them. Our goal with the initiative is to help create organizations that become true partners with the community.”

The 2019 Community Connections initiative focuses on organizations that have strong community engagement strategies and achieve one of HealthPath’s results areas of cavity-free kids to ensure Ohio’s children 12 and under have healthy mouths; healthy Ohioans to ensure residents have access to the resources they need to be healthy, including access to care and healthy food; and safe elders to ensure older adults living in the community are supported and safe from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The 2019 grantees include Miami County Dental Clinic serving Miami and Shelby counties; Alzheimer’s Disease of Related Disorders Association – Miami Valley Chapter serving Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties; Diabetes Youth Services, serving Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Van Wert counties; Partnership for Violence Free Families serving Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties; Salvation Army serving Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties; Sidney-Shelby County YMCA; Strengthening Our Students serving Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Monroe and Montgomery counties; and Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services servubg Darke, Miami and Shelby counties.

Since the Community Connections program began in 2012, HealthPath has awarded almost $1.5 million through 176 grants to organizations throughout Ohio.

For more information or for a full list of 2019 grantees, visit www.healthpathohio.org.