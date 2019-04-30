Joint pain seminar in Troy

TROY — Premier Health will host a free joint pain seminar, “New Technologies in Joint Replacement and Joint Preservation,” focusing on hip and knee pain, May 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy.

Dr. James Klosterman, an orthopedic surgeon, will be the speaker. The seminar will include information on a variety of joint health topics, including innovative surgical and nonsurgical treatment options to restore mobility and reduce pain caused by arthritis and other conditions.

The program will include a presentation, open forum discussion and question and answer session. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

The seminar is free, but advance registration is required at 866-608-3463.