Wilson plans Parkinson’s seminar

SIDNEY — Wilson Health and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will present an interactive seminar, “Delay the Disease: Exercise & Your Brain — Does It Positively Impact the Aging Brain, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease?”

This free community program will take place May 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Wilson Health in the Professional Building lower level conference rooms.

David Zid, the leading Parkinson’s fitness specialist and OhioHealth director of Movement Disorder and Musculoskeletal Wellness, and Jackie Russell, OhioHealth program development coordinator, co-founders of Delay the Disease, will discuss how exercise can rewire the brain, promote wellness and may positively impact the progression of age-related changes in the brain including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Zid and Russell will discuss neuroplasticity and the brain’s ability to create new circuits, which they believe may be the driving mechanism behind positive functional changes in people with Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and age-related memory and cognitive losses.

This interactive seminar will offer information on how to fight the aging process and neurologic disease. Participants will also be invited to experience some of the exercises and techniques utilized by Zidd and Russel, so dress appropriately.

Delay the Disease Community Parkinson’s Exercise Program participants experience improvement in mobility, posture, balance, handwriting, speech volume and a reduction in daily functional challenges. These classes are currently at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Parkinson’s disease patients can manage their disease through exercise, and we encourage everyone to start today! We’re here to help,” said Zid.

To register for the seminar, call 498-5332 or email zmonnin@wilsonhealth.org.