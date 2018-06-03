Senior center happenings

SIDNEY — The following events have been scheduled at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.
June 4: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo.
June 5: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.
June 6: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.
June 7: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move and Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.
June 8: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 6 p.m., Friday Nite Out.
June 9: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.
June 11: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo.
June 12: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in luncheon; 1 p.m., euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.
June 13: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., blood drive; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.
June 14: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.
June 15: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 7 p.m., movie night.
June 16: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.
June 18: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.
June 19: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.
June 20: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.
June 21: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 7 p.m., euchre.
June 22: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.
June 23: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.
June 25: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and newsletter assembly; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ;em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.
June 26: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., euchre.
June 27: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m. crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.
June 28: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.
June 29: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.
June 30: 8 a.m.., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.
New Bremen
NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Senior Citizens opens the hall to anyone who enjoys card games during these events:
Sundays: Cards at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Cards at 7 p.m.
Thursdays: Cards at 1:30 p.m.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU