Senior center happenings

SIDNEY — The following events have been scheduled at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.

June 4: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo.

June 5: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

June 6: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

June 7: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move and Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.

June 8: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 6 p.m., Friday Nite Out.

June 9: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

June 11: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., quilting, shuffleboard and bingo.

June 12: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in luncheon; 1 p.m., euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

June 13: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., blood drive; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

June 14: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.

June 15: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball; 7 p.m., movie night.

June 16: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

June 18: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

June 19: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

June 20: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting, knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

June 21: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 7 p.m., euchre.

June 22: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

June 23: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

June 25: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and newsletter assembly; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ;em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

June 26: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., euchre.

June 27: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m. crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

June 28: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m. euchre.

June 29: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

June 30: 8 a.m.., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Senior Citizens opens the hall to anyone who enjoys card games during these events:

Sundays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Thursdays: Cards at 1:30 p.m.