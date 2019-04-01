Senior Center happenings

Sidney

SIDNEY — The following events have been scheduled at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.

April 2: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

April 3: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

April 4: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

April 5: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and board meeting; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickleball.

April 6: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

April 8: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

April 9: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., carry-in lunch; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

April 10: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., blood drive and chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

April 11: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

April 12: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge, 1 p.m., euchre and pickle ball; 6 p.m., Friday Nite Out.

April 13: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

April 15: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

April 16: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., euchre and practice bridge; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

April 17: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., chair volleyball; noon, pinochle; 1 p.m., Texas hold ‘em.

April 18: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

April 19: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal.

April 20: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

April 22: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga and newsletter assembly; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

April 23: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

April 24: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., crocheting and knitting; 10 a.m., card party.

April 25: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.

April 26: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; 12:45 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m. euchre and pickleball; 7 p.m., movie night.

April 27: 8 a.m., billiards; 10 a.m., chair volleyball.

April 29: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., Senior Center Singers rehearsal; noon, Texas hold ‘em; 1 p.m., shuffleboard, quilting and bingo.

April 30: 8 a.m., billiards; 9 a.m., chair exercise; 10 a.m., Move n Groove; 11 a.m., line dancing; 1 p.m., practice bridge and euchre; 7 p.m., bid euchre.

New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Senior Citizens open the hall to anyone who enjoys card games during these events:

Sundays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Tuesdays: Cards at 7 p.m.

Thursdays: Cards at 1:30 p.m.